Viral AAA Star Pimpinela Escarlata Reportedly Suffered Injury In TripleMania Match

It was a muy caliente affair the moment Pimpinela Escarlata made their exuberant entrance as part of Lucha Libre AAA Worldwide's Copa Bardahl Battle Royal at Triplemanía XXXIII last Saturday. Unfortunately their appearance cost them some injuries.

In a report by The Cubs Fan on Luchablog, the former Reina de Reinas Champion suffered a shoulder and foot injury at the battle royal. On Tuesday, Escarlata was scheduled for a hair match in Piedras Negras, Mexico, but the contest was postponed until further notice. This leaves uncertainty of the severity of these injuries, and how it will affect upcoming matches for the exótico starlight.

Although they did not win the overall battle showdown in their debut for WWE (now that the company has acquired the lucha libre promotion), Escarlata certainly left a very touching impression to newer fans who were unfamiliar with their work before last Saturday. But the same impression cannot be said about WWE's Chief Content Officer, Triple H. In the match, Escarlata planted a kiss on Abismo Negro Jr. moments before expanding some passionate moments with WWE star Otis, who later eliminated La Primera Dama de la Lucha (The First Lady of Wrestling). Videos and photos of Triple H's reaction to that kiss have gone viral, as the Hall of Famer is shown looking displeased while sitting at ringside. Oppositely, WWE President Nick Khan had a laugh with the fans. Concerns are brewing that Escarlata may not be a top featured star within this WWE-AAA partnership, even though they were told by Triple H that he loved their work. If the former statement holds any truth to what Triple H really thinks, this could jeopardize the gravitational pull of admiration Escarlata has already garnered in Mexico to a more broader viewership worldwide.