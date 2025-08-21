Brooke Hogan: Inaccessible Information On Hulk's Death Could 'Change The Narrative'

The lengthy post continued, wherein Brooke Hogan claimed she has no information on when or if Hulk Hogan is being cremated – as the official death report stated – and added that it might have happened already.

"I have been told by my brother there will be an autopsy. I do not know who will be performing the autopsy. Any information I receive from an autopsy-whether I believe it or not, I will be keeping private out of respect for my father," she wrote.

Brooke further stated that she has no answers on what the officials have been trying to tell her in regards to the medical examiner's office, and if the information is known, she has no idea why it's not being taken into consideration with his cause of death.

"All body cam footage and 911 dispatch calls are not available via the freedom of information act. It's all on lockdown. I do not know why," the post noted. "Do I question his general physician signing off on his death certificate, given his background which is available for anyone to see via a simple Google search? You can answer that one for yourself."

Despite everything said, Brooke still maintained that she's trusting her brother to handle the situation and get the answers.

"At the end of the day, answers would be great, but none of it brings my dad back," she wrote. "So please stop misquoting, speculating and ASKING me if I know anything. I can not get any information. I know you'd think I could being his blood, but I can't. We are already dealing with enough. I will not be talking about this 'mystery' any more."