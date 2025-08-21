Brooke Hogan: Inaccessible Information On Hulk's Death Could 'Change The Narrative'
Ever since Hulk Hogan's sudden passing, his daughter Brooke Hogan has been both setting the record straight about her relationship with her father as well as shedding light on some of the circumstances surrounding his final days. However, in a series of posts shared on her Instagram Story, Brooke shared a peculiar statement regarding Hogan and the day of his passing.
"Since the media CONTINUES to twist the narrative... Here's ALL I KNOW. So stop speculating, stop asking. I have also informed my brother of all of this information who is boots on the ground with everything," she posted.
Brooke then claimed that she's gotten legit calls from police officials and nurses who were with her father on the day he died, urging her to see bodycam footage and the 911 tapes. "They supposedly contain information that could potentially shed enough light to change the narrative we/I/everyone's been hearing," she wrote.
Brooke further claimed that the aforementioned professionals have passionately recounted what they've witnessed while staying in touch with her to continue pushing her to find the answers.
"They are quite literally putting their careers at risk because they feel so compelled to do the right thing," the post noted. "The short of it is- it's all up to my dad's wife and I have zero control. I can not do anything, my hands are tied, and I have no say in anything regarding my dad – even as his daughter. Those are the rules as I've been told."
Hogan further suggested that she doesn't trust the offical cause of death for her father
The lengthy post continued, wherein Brooke Hogan claimed she has no information on when or if Hulk Hogan is being cremated – as the official death report stated – and added that it might have happened already.
"I have been told by my brother there will be an autopsy. I do not know who will be performing the autopsy. Any information I receive from an autopsy-whether I believe it or not, I will be keeping private out of respect for my father," she wrote.
Brooke further stated that she has no answers on what the officials have been trying to tell her in regards to the medical examiner's office, and if the information is known, she has no idea why it's not being taken into consideration with his cause of death.
"All body cam footage and 911 dispatch calls are not available via the freedom of information act. It's all on lockdown. I do not know why," the post noted. "Do I question his general physician signing off on his death certificate, given his background which is available for anyone to see via a simple Google search? You can answer that one for yourself."
Despite everything said, Brooke still maintained that she's trusting her brother to handle the situation and get the answers.
"At the end of the day, answers would be great, but none of it brings my dad back," she wrote. "So please stop misquoting, speculating and ASKING me if I know anything. I can not get any information. I know you'd think I could being his blood, but I can't. We are already dealing with enough. I will not be talking about this 'mystery' any more."