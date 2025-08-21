WWE's Kevin Owens Reacts To Naomi Pregnancy, Hopes Baby Won't Turn Out Like Bloodline

The wrestling world is abuzz with the news that Jimmy Uso and Naomi are expecting a child. The former Women's World Champion was forced to relinquish her title following the news, and many are thrilled for the couple, including former WWE Universal Champion Kevin Owens.

"I have high hopes that with Naomi and Gigantic Jim (the nicest Bloodline member despite being so misguided) as his parents," Owens wrote on X (formerly Twitter), "the child will turn out to be a decent human being UNLIKE HIS UNCLES AND THE CHILDREN OF HIS VARIOUS FAMILY MEMBERS' FORMER TAG TEAM PARTNERS!!!"

The baby will obviously have a step-up in the wrestling business, being born into the legendary Anoa'i Dynasty that includes the child's father, his twin brother Jey, their father Rikishi, their cousin Roman Reigns, The Rock, Yokozuna, and many other WWE legends. Naomi is not the first women's champion to relinquish the title, as Becky Lynch also vacated her women's championship when she found out she was pregnant with her daughter, Roux. The Women's Intercontinental Champion even poked fun at her history with motherhood and championships, jokingly calling Naomi "irresponsible" for getting pregnant while champion, like Lynch did.

Owens has had plenty of bad history with The Bloodline, as Jimmy was one of the people who helped Roman Reigns retain the Universal Championship by dubious means against Owens during Reigns's long, historic reign. Owens famously main-evented WrestleMania 39 against Jimmy, as Owens teamed with Sami Zayn to defeat The Usos for the Undisputed Tag Team Championships.