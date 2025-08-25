Bully Ray Considers John Cena's Final WWE Opponent — If He's Going To Win

There are just a few months left before John Cena wraps up his wrestling career, and WWE Hall of Famer Bully Ray has started thinking about the ways in which it could all wind down. Bully indicated on "Busted Open Radio" that he'd want to see Cena lose his retirement match with Bron Breakker as his final opponent, setting the young wrestler up as a future mega-star. However, if WWE opts to have Cena win his last match, Bully believes it would limit the amount of exciting possibilities. There are one or two options he would still enjoy, though.

"[If] John beats Seth [Rollins] for the championship on his last night, that's a celebration," Bully said.

Bully believes Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson would be the biggest name they could possibly get, but he thinks The Rock's involvement is remote at this point. While his first choice would be to have Cena lose, Bully thinks WWE should book the biggest match they can for his farewell. If closing the loop on Cena's story with The Rock isn't a possibility, ending Rollins' World Heavyweight Championship run might be the next best option.

Cena announced last year that 2025 would mark the end of his professional wrestling career. Since January, the wrestler has taken part in 10 matches, and he's set to face Logan Paul at WWE Clash in Paris as his 11th. After that, it looks as though the company is planning for Cena vs. Brock Lesnar, after Lesnar made his return at WWE SummerSlam and attacked Cena. That took place moments after Cena had lost the WWE Championship to Cody Rhodes, marking a definitive end to the experiment that was Cena's heel run.

