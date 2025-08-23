Former AEW Star Joey Janela Says He Was Asked To Be On Power Slap And Said 'F*** No'

Recently, UFC CEO Dana White appeared on the "CutlerCast" podcast, where he discussed pro wrestling and suggested that people should stop thinking about getting into AEW or WWE. White expressed that jumping off a ladder onto a table full of thumb tacks for $50 a night is a waste when you can make even more money on "Power Slap," and claimed that they're now looking to recruiting pro wrestlers into the budding sport.

As a wrestler who does far more than just jump off a ladder onto a table with thumb tacks, Joey Janela is no stranger to hardcore and death matches, and after catching wind of White's comments, Janela shared his own feelings about "Power Slap" and confirmed the UFC CEO's new strategy.

"Nothing against anyone doing the powerslap deal props to you but they hit me up and asked me if I wanted to do it, & I said f**k no," Janela posted on X (formerly known as Twitter). "Was the money good yes, was the money good enough to give someone a free shot at jaw, The Embarrassment & CTE deluxe? F**k no, I'll take the $50 to launch myself off a ladder through the thumbtack table any day of the week."

Janela is a former AEW TV star, though it's been several years since he worked there. The death match wrestler has mostly recently been in the news for getting into confrontations at merchandise tables and spark controversy over the death of Sabu.