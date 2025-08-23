Logan Paul KOs John Cena, Nick Aldis 'Just Heard From Brock Lesnar' On WWE SmackDown

Logan Paul and John Cena had a war of words in the ring ahead of their match at Clash in Paris next Sunday, but Paul got the last laugh when he sucker punched Cena backstage and laid him out as "WWE SmackDown" went off the air on Friday. Paul interrupted Cena and "SmackDown" General Manager Nick Aldis, who had just told Cena that he had heard from Brock Lesnar.

"The Maverick" attempted to redeem himself after Cena left him laying in the ring with an Attitude Adjustment when Paul swung at him during their in-ring promo segment earlier in the night. Before Paul punched him and ran off, Cena was attempting to leave the building when Aldis pulled him aside. The general manager wasn't able to go into further details of his conversation with Lesnar, thanks to Paul.

Lesnar returned from a multi-year hiatus, due in part to being named multiple times in former WWE employee Janel Grant's sex trafficking lawsuit against former WWE Chairman Vince McMahon, at SummerSlam to confront Cena. After Paul, it appears as though Lesnar will be the next stop on Cena's retirement tour. Cena will have nine dates left after his Clash in Paris match.