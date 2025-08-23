Bayley Celebrates 10th Anniversary Of NXT Match With Former WWE Star, AEW's Mercedes Mone

That moment alone set an immensely high standard in WWE, not just within the women's division, but the men's as well. For the two former Horsewomen, it encouraged them to expand past their previous reach and keep making history in WWE by becoming the inaugural Women's Tag Team under the Boss 'n' Hug Connection and carrying the two piece hardware twice. Now, both women have sculpted new paths in their solo careers.

The fourth-ever WWE Women's Triple Crown and third-ever Women's Grand Slam Champion, Mone, left the promotion that turned her into a household name to officially join AEW in 2024. Just like the history she made with Bayley, she and the current AEW Women's World Champion, "Timeless" Toni Storm, made herstory by landmarking what many call the greatest women's match in AEW history at All In: Texas last month. Even though she couldn't beat Storm at her own game, and suffered a blemish to her undefeated record she had prior, Mone currently sits atop the championship mountain as the TBS Champion, marking her first reign as the second longest run with the title at 448 days, as of now (former AEW/current WWE Superstar Jade Cargill still remains the longest reigning champion of the title with 508 days). Not to mention, "The CEO" has eight additional belts draped around her waist and arms from additional commercial and independent promotions around the world.

As for the "Role Model," Bayley is stuck between a rock and a hard place regarding what's next for her after several unsuccessful attempts at securing the WWE Women's Intercontinental Championship. Playing up the real life apprehension she has about where she stands in the women's division now, the first-ever Women's Triple and Grand Slam Champion is tormented by two opposite personas she's once had: an angel (the huggable image) versus the devil (ding dong, hello façade).

Despite the paradigm shifts Mone and Bayley are seeing now within their careers, their shared experience that night in Brooklyn, New York, will forever be cemented as a moment that will often be imitated, but will never be successfully duplicated. Suffice to say, they didn't play the game, they changed the game, and wrote a better ending.