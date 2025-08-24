WWE's Bayley Accuses Mercedes Mone Of 'Cheating On Me' With Fellow AEW Star

Bayley and Mercedes Mone have maintained a strong real-life friendship for over a decade. In the ring, they've even enjoyed two reigns as tag team champions in WWE. In recent weeks, though, it seems that Mone has found herself a potential new ally in ROH Women's Champion Athena.

Earlier this month, Mone made a surprise appearance at Metroplex Wrestling's Who Runs The World event, which was run by Athena. Mone even convinced "The Forever ROH Champ" to do her "CEO" dance. Last week, Athena and Mone shared the ring again when they defeated Toni Storm and Alex Windsor in the main event of "AEW Dynamite."

According to Mone on Instagram Live, she hasn't had the best experience with tag team partners under the AEW banner, with Athena now being the sole exception. Bayley, who co-hosted the live session, revealed that she took notice of that.

"I saw that you're cheating on me with Athena," Bayley jokingly told "The CEO," to which Mone replied, "You know how she is."

Looking ahead, Mone and Athena will be in separate action at AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door. There, Mone will defend her TBS Championship in a four-way also involving Windsor, STARDOM's Bozilla, and CMLL's Persephone. Athena will attempt to dethrone Storm when the two battle over the AEW Women's World Championship.

Mone famously left WWE in 2022 after she and Naomi relinquished the WWE Women's Tag Team Championships. Meanwhile, Bayley remains a regular fixture on "WWE Raw," currently undergoing what appears to be a character transformation after unsuccessful run-ins with Lyra Valkyria and Becky Lynch.