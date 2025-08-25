MJF Dismisses AEW Debut Of Former TNA Tag Team Champion Ace Austin

AEW star MJF is never shy about bragging about his greatness and often puts down other wrestlers to draw heat from fans while making himself stand out. The latest star to face the brunt of the former AEW World Champion's blunt honesty is Ace Austin, who recently debuted in the promotion.

Ahead of AEW and NJPW's Forbidden Door pay-per-view, MJF spoke to "Vice," where he was asked about Austin, who had joined the promotion after a successful stint in TNA Wrestling. "The Salt of the Earth" brushed aside the former TNA World Tag Team Champion's accomplishments, despite acknowledging that he's a talented star.

"Here's the deal. We have a lot of cutesy guys that wear trunks and do flips. I don't really concern myself with Ace Austin. I've heard he's talented. He's just not my cup of tea," he said.

There are many things that people can criticize about MJF, but one that they can't is the style of wrestling that he likes. MJF, as far back as 2019, stated that he is not a fan of pro wrestlers doing flips and aerial moves, claiming that he focuses on and values the character more than anything else. Austin debuted in AEW on the August 16 edition of "AEW Collision," where he lost in his debut match against Ricochet. Despite losing his first match in a new promotion, Austin was optimistic about the future and stated that the loss would drive him to do better and be a success in the promotion.

Austin and MJF actually share some history, having faced each other in tag team and multi-man matches during their time in MLW and CZW between 2015 and 2019, though never in a singles match. Now, with both stars in the same promotion, and MJF stirring up the hornet's nest with his comments about Austin, a singles showdown seems likely.