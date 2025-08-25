Renee Paquette Addresses Husband's AEW X NJPW Forbidden Door Attack On Darby Allin's Ear

AEW's Jon Moxley brought out his brutal side at AEW X NJPW Forbidden Door as he stuck a fork into Darby Allin's ear, which Moxley's wife and AEW presenter Renee Paquette has addressed.

Moxley has shown off his sinister side alongside the Death Riders over the last year or so, which has made it a little awkward for his wife, who has to work alongside him in the promotion. In the post-Forbidden Door presser, the former WWE backstage interviewer and commentator was asked if Moxley's unhinged behavior in recent times has made it difficult at home.

"No, it doesn't [change things at home]," began Paquette. "I was obviously a little bit more privy to Jon's reasons for why he was doing the things that he was doing. And it's hard to disagree with a lot of the things that he was saying that he wanted to do. And, you know, a lot of those conversations were conversations that were had behind closed doors of why that championship was being held hostage, why he was doing the things he was doing. My husband is my husband, that is my family, and he is somebody that I can trust in wholeheartedly to make sure that things go the way that they are supposed to be going."

Speaking specifically about putting a fork through Allin's ear in the main event of Forbidden Door, she joked that she would have to have a word with her husband about it.

"So I come to work and I do my job and he goes to work and he stabs Darby in the ear with a fork, and I'll talk to him about the hotel as soon as we're done here," she said. "Keeping it pro over here."

Moxley teamed with fellow Death Riders member Claudio Castagnoli, as well as Gabe Kidd, and Matt and Nick Jackson in the main event, losing to the team of Allin, Kenny Omega, Will Ospreay, Kota Ibushi, and Hiroshi Tanahashi.