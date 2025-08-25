Rikishi Likens Jade Cargill To A 'Black Version' Of This WWE Hall Of Famer

WWE legend Rikishi has drawn parallels between current WWE star Jade Cargill and the late Chyna.

Cargill, who is finding her footing in WWE, hasn't quite lived up to the massive expectations people had from her when she made the switch from AEW to WWE in 2023. Rikishi, though, is optimistic about her future, lavishing praise on her look and star power during a recent edition of "Rikishi Fatu – Off The Top."

"Well, it's no doubt to my mind that, you know, Jade has a big fan base. You know, I want to say before she even got to the WWE, and got even bigger when she got to the WWE. I don't know what's happening in there or why is this, you know, rumors or whatever the case may be said about her, but she definitely she has star power. There's always a way to work around if it's the athletic ability or call it working, whatever the case it may be in the ring, there's always a way to get around because you don't get specimens that look like that often," he said.

He then compared her to fellow Hall of Famer Chyna, calling Cargill a "black version" of the late star.

"You know that's like a reborn Chyna. The black version. You see her, she looks like a goddess. She looks like you can stick her in the Marvel movie, and that movie will be a hit," said Rikishi.

The WWE legend feels the company needs to be a little patient with her and allow her more repetitions to fine-tune her in-ring work. He is hopeful that the promotion doesn't give up on her and continues to back the former AEW talent, as he believes she is a megastar in the making, adding that there aren't many wrestlers who look like her.