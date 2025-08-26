WWE's Sami Zayn Shares Pic Of Himself Attending Premier League Game Alongside AEW Star

For the first-time ever, both WWE and AEW are in the United Kingdom at the same time as WWE have been on a nationwide tour to promote the upcoming Clash In Paris event on August 31, while AEW held their annual Forbidden Door pay-per-view with New Japan Pro Wrestling on August 24 in London. Some stars have taken advantage of this fact and caught up with some old friends, including WWE's Sami Zayn, who was spotted attending the Premier League soccer match between Newcastle United and Liverpool with none other than AEW's resident Newcastle native PAC.

WWE held a live event in Newcastle the night before the match, and with Zayn not booked on the August 25 episode of "WWE Raw" that aired live from Birmingham, he took the chance to spend some time with a man he's known for nearly 20 years. However, PAC might have wished that he took Zayn somewhere else as Liverpool defeated Newcastle 3-2 thanks to a 100th minute winner from 16-year old forward Rio Ngumoha, a young man who wasn't even born by the time PAC and Zayn first wrestled each other.

This sighting at St. James Park is actually the first time anyone has seen PAC in nearly five months. The AEW star suffered an ankle injury during his match against Swerve Strickland on the April 9 episode of "AEW Dynamite," causing their match to end a lot earlier than expected, with no word on when he will be returning being reported at the time of writing. The Englishman was subsequently replaced by Jon Moxley for The Death Riders' AEW World Trios Championship match against The Opps for the following week's episode of "Dynamite," which they lost, before NJPW star and fellow countryman Gabe Kidd was brought in as official replacement for the build-up to Double or Nothing, All In Texas, and Forbidden Door.