Brody King Talks Winning AEW Tag Titles Without Usual Partner, Injured Buddy Matthews

AEW's Brody King has discussed his former tag team partner Buddy Matthews, following his tag title win at AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door.

King has been teaming with Bandido ever since Matthews got injured, and in the post-Forbidden Door scrum, he was asked what would happen to the team after Matthews returns.

"I mean I hope that Buddy is at home healing, and I hope that he is, you know, happy for me. But when the time comes and he comes back, then, you know, we always have the trios titles," he said. "But I will say that right now, I think it is really awesome that two AEW homegrown guys are now the tag team champions again and hopefully it stays that way for a while."

Tony Khan, who was beside King at the press conference, also sent his wishes to Matthews and hoped that he would recover quickly. He also praised both King and Bandido, highlighting the chemistry between them.

"I also want to join you in echoing [the sentiment] I want Buddy to get well soon. You never want to see somebody hurt in a match. Buddy has been a great wrestler, he's been a great partner for Brody. I feel the same way. I also feel the same way [that] it's great to see homegrown stars, and it's ... you know, we have people that have been here since the beginning of AEW, and we have people that have developed into top TV stars in AEW. I'm also very proud along the way that I was able to purchase ROH, keep the legacy of it alive, and these are two of the great champions and stars there as well."

The AEW CEO also noted that King has been part of some of AEW's highest-grossing shows, competing in title matches, but only found success at Forbidden Door this past weekend, remarking that the third time was the charm for him.