Shayna Baszler Talks Current Relationship With WWE, Whether She'd Return In New Role

Former WWE star Shayna Baszler has discussed her recent backstage appearance in "WWE NXT" and expressed interest in a role behind the scenes.

Baszler, who was let go by WWE earlier this year, was backstage for a few "NXT" shows, producing matches, which she discussed on "The Ariel Helwani Show."

"So, it's really funny. This whole thing kind of blew up to be bigger than it was. I have a really good relationship with WWE still, I'd like to think, especially with 'NXT,' with the time I put in and the coaches there. So I had just happened to — I'm not going to, like, name any names — but I happened to be in to help some friends of mine work on some submission transition stuff. And they were like, 'Is it cool?' and whatever. And it happened to be on a Tuesday," she said.

She recalled a piece of advice that AEW star Bryan Danielson gave her during his time in WWE, where he told her to listen to the communication that goes on between the production truck and the producers. She applied that advice when she was backstage at "NXT," but the rumors of her being a producer were blown out of proportion. However, she is interested in having a backstage role in WWE if the opportunity arises.

"So, there was maybe, if anything could be said, it was like, 'Oh, hey, I have an idea. Why don't you do this and this and this?' But I wasn't, like, standing there putting this match together, writing down the notes, and, like, on a mic to the truck being like, 'All right, we're going to need a floor camera,'" she added. "But I mean, we have that kind of open relationship where, you know, is it a possibility someday? Sure. I would like to think so. I would love to be the Inoki of NXT and bring a little visceral reality into things."

Baszler acknowledged that being able to appear backstage months after her release is a great compliment.