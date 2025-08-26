AEW TBS Champ Mercedes Mone Talks Future Main Event Rematch Vs. World Champ Toni Storm

Mercedes Mone has yet to win the AEW women's division top prize, the AEW Women's World Championship, currently held by Toni Storm, and she has been asked if she's interested in a rematch with Storm.

Mone, after successfully retaining the TBS title at Forbidden Door, was asked in the post-show scrum if she would be interested in facing Storm once again, after she lost to her at All In last month. The former WWE star was evasive about the question and didn't tease a rematch.

"We don't talk about my past, we talk about my now and my future. Okay, next question, please," brushed aside Mone.

While Mone was non-committal about a rematch with Storm, AEW CEO Tony Khan spoke highly about the two stars and guaranteed a rematch between them.

"I think that is absolutely a main event caliber match. That was part of the big triple main event on the best show we ever did, and it was one of the greatest matches we've ever had in the history of AEW. They're two of the greatest wrestlers in the history of this company and two of the greatest champions. And I felt like coming out of it, the momentum was even greater for both of them. I felt like, in a crazy way, after such a great match, even though you [Mone] had never been beaten in this whole time, I feel like you came out of it, even in some ways, with more respect. And I know you don't want to hear it, but I feel like in many ways coming out of that match, people want to see a rematch even more."

Khan reiterated his praise for Mone and Storm, calling them two of the best wrestlers in the world, and their match as one of the best he has ever seen.