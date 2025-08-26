Top AEW Babyface Reportedly Set To Return Soon In Wake Of Ospreay, Strickland Injuries

Following AEW Forbidden Door this past weekend, Will Ospreay and Swerve Strickland are expected to be out of action long-term with both performers set to undergo major surgery for injuries they've been dealing with for several months. That said, it seems like one of the promotion's top babyface stars is about the return in the near future.

According to "Fightful Select," two-time AEW International Champion Orange Cassidy has been officially cleared and will likely be returning to weekly television imminently. This past March, Cassidy sustained a torn labrum which has kept him sidelined for five months, resulting AEW to alter their creative plans heading into the spring. Fightful claimed that Cassidy is slated to return "sooner than later" when asking about his injury status, while also stating that he's not expected to be out of action until the rest of the year, compared to stars like Ospreay and Strickland. Moreover, BodySlam.net also reported on Tuesday morning that Cassidy was cleared, with Fightful adding that he's been backstage at several AEW events as of late and underwent shoulder surgery shortly after enduring the injury.

Ospreay is set to undergo surgery for two herniated discs in his back, a procedure that has left the 32-year-old "terrified" due to the severity of the injury. At the end of Forbidden Door, Ospreay was written off AEW television following the Lights Out Steel Cage main event, as the Death Riders brutally attacked him to close the show. After failing to defeat Kazuchika Okada for the AEW Unified Title, Strickland's knee was shattered by "The Rainmaker" in order to put him out of action for the foreseeable future. For the past six years, Strickland has been wrestling with a torn meniscus and with his surgery set to take place this Wednesday, it was determined that he would be written off television at Forbidden Door.

We wish Ospreay and Strickland a full and complete recovery from their injuries.