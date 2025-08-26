WWE NXT No Mercy Speed Title Tournament Participants Reportedly Revealed

For weeks, the future of the WWE men's and women's Speed Championships appeared to be in limbo as reports suggested that WWE quietly cancelled the "WWE Speed" program, which aired exclusively on X for over a year. At "WWE NXT" Heatwave, however, "NXT" General Manager Ava confirmed that the titles would now have a home on the "NXT" brand, with the Women's Speed Championship being defended at "NXT" No Mercy on September 27.

Reigning Women's Speed Champion Sol Ruca will put her title on the line against the winner of a tournament featuring talents from WWE's main roster, "NXT," AAA, and TNA. According to Cory Hays of Bodyslam.net, those talents will be Candice LeRae ("WWE SmackDown"), Lainey Reid ("NXT"), Faby Apache (AAA), and Xia Brookside (TNA). The four-woman tournament will kick off on next week's episode of "NXT." The manners in which the brands will determine their reported representatives in it have yet to be seen.

LeRae is the inaugural Women's Speed Champion, having defeated IYO SKY in another tournament final in October 2024. From there, she went on to defend her title against Natalya and Zoey Stark before dropping it to Ruca in April. Ruca's last title defense took place last month with "SmackDown" star Alba Fyre as her opponent.

Elsewhere, Reid made her "NXT" in-ring debut a few months ago by challenging Jacy Jayne for the NXT Women's Championship, albeit unsuccessfully. Apache is a four-time AAA Reina De Reinas Champion, most recently tangling up with Lady Flammer and WWE's Natalya at TripleMania XXXIII. Brookside, a former "WWE NXT UK" talent, is now a regular fixture in the TNA Knockouts division.