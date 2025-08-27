Backstage News On AAA Roster Reaction To Nick Khan Saying WWE Won't Change The Company

Ahead of AAA TripleMania XXXIII, WWE President Nick Khan reportedly gave a backstage speech promising that WWE would not take over the AAA reins, but would be there to help the company boost their exposure and financial success. According to Fightful Select, a number of figures within AAA are skeptical of Khan's promise.

The outlet added that multiple AAA sources feel that WWE has "firmly planted" its flag in AAA after acquiring it this year, with their "heavy influence" being evident at TripleMania on August 16. The show featured several WWE talents from top to bottom, including Otis, Omos, members of Judgment Day, Lola Vice, Natalya, El Grande Americano, Dragon Lee, and Dominik Mysterio. The latter three collided in a main event fatal-four-way over the AAA Mega Championship, currently held by El Hijo Del Vikingo.

Despite WWE making some changes, none of Fightful's AAA sources had an issue with them or the aforementioned speech given by Khan. Some AAA talents do remain doubtful if Khan's statement will continue to ring true, however.

Looking ahead, stars of AAA and WWE will cross paths once again when Worlds Collide emanates from the Thomas & Mack Center in Las Vegas, Nevada on September 12. So far, only one match is confirmed for the event — that being Del Vikingo vs. Dominik Mysterio for the AAA Mega Championship. As of now, there is no word on what other bouts may soon join the respective card, though former AAA Reina De Reinas Champion Faby Apache will reportedly be in the hunt for a WWE Women's Speed Championship match at "WWE NXT" No Mercy taking place two weeks after.