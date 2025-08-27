WWE HOFer Is Happy Brock Lesnar Is Back 'Despite The Other Happenings'

Few WWE fans saw Brock Lesnar's SummerSlam return coming, with his name tied to the Janel Grant case. WWE Hall of Famer Mark Henry admits he didn't expect it, though he's glad to see Lesnar back.

In his interview with "Toronto Sun," Henry said Lesnar's WWE future shouldn't hinge on the Grant lawsuit, adding that he remains a fan of the former world champion despite Lesnar's alleged role in the trafficking case.

"I was [surprised about Lesnar's return]. And I'm a big Brock fan and, you know, despite all of the other happenings that, you know, transpired and why people were a little iffy on whether or not he should be back. That has nothing to do with the talent of the performer," said Henry. "You know, I always said that it's kind of like when football players go in the Hall of Fame. Like, yeah, they may have a storied past with the police, but when they were playing, there was nobody better and nobody cheered harder for 'em than the fans. So, why not? Why not?"

The WWE legend believes Lesnar is one of the biggest draws in pro wrestling history, noting that WWE earns more whenever he's on the card.

"He's in that category with Andre [the Giant], where you're an attraction. You're not just a wrestler, you're not just an entertainer, you're not just a fighter, a musician, or whatever. You talk about drawing — drawing is a byproduct of what you do. But what he is, is an attraction. You put his name on any card, and the money is going to go up. More people are going to show up."

Henry likened Lesnar's star power to Hulk Hogan, The Rock, Steve Austin, The Undertaker, Ric Flair, and Andre the Giant, once again reiterating how these legends are "attractions" who bring more fans to arenas.