AEW Announces Falls Count Anywhere Match, More, For Tonight's Dynamite

Coming off the heels of another edition of AEW Forbidden Door this past weekend, "AEW Dynamite" returns tonight by kicking off the promotion's residency at the 2300 Arena in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. Three matches were announced this morning, including a Falls Count Anywhere match between Darby Allin and Claudio Castagnoli following their involvement in a Lights Out Steel Cage match just days ago.

Former AEW World Champion Jon Moxley will also be in action after taking part in Sunday's cage match. He'll face Daniel Garcia in a singles bout. Additionally, Tony Khan announced a tag team match pitting Kris Statlander and Harley Cameron against Megan Bayne and Penelope Ford, presumably continuing to build towards a singles match between Statlander and Bayne.

Tonight's show is also likely to include an appearance from "Hangman" Adam Page, who successfully defended the AEW World Championship against MJF in the main event of Forbidden Door. MJF is featured in the advertising for tonight's event, as is "Timeless" Toni Storm, the AEW Women's World Champion.

Khan also noted that tonight will be the first time he's present in the 2300 Arena since an influential visit to an ECW show in August 1996. The AEW booker has previously cited his attendance at that show as one of the defining moments of his pro wrestling fandom.

AEW's Philadelphia residency goes from today until Thursday, September 11. In addition to three episodes each of "Dynamite" and "AEW Collision," the company will hold the annual ROH Death Before Dishonor PPV at the 2300 Arena this Friday, August 29.