AEW Star Ricochet Files For Trademark On The Word 'Bald'

Ricochet is bald. This will come as an absolute shock for no one; not only is the AEW star's shiny head on stage for all to see every Wednesday and Saturday, but AEW fans have been quick to remind him less he forgot, chanting "Bald!" as loudly as possible at him. And after months and months of ridicule, it appears Ricochet is finally ready to embrace his lack of hair, or at least embrace it enough to make some money off of it.

On Sunday, Ricochet filed a trademark for the word "Bald," under his real name Trevor Mann. The filing, done with the assistance of the trademark lawyer Michael Dockins, covers the standard ground for wrestling trademarks, including usage for live events, AEW TV shows, and of course, merchandising, suggesting that fans may be able to pick up some Ricochet "Bald" t-shirts in the near distant future.

As news began to trickle out about the filing, Ricochet himself took to X to discuss it, or rather the reporting on the matter, which he found to be a bit weird.

"The fact that there are people who scan the trademark registry to see if there's anything new... is giving Stalker," Ricochet tweeted.

Now with "Bald" firmly in his pocket, Ricochet can turn his attention back to more important matters, including the recent roll he's found himself on. The high flyer has won 7 of his last 10 matches in AEW, including his last three singles matches, while also forming an alliance with the Gates of Agony. The group were last seen at AEW Forbidden Door, winning on the pre-show and later attacking The Hurt Syndicate and ultimately costing them their AEW World Tag Team Championships.