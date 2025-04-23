AEW's Ricochet Names High-Flying Wrestlers Inferior To Him, Follows Up With Bald List

Since the start of 2025, AEW's Ricochet has very much been, as the kids would say, feeling himself. And while that didn't result in victories over Swerve Strickland, Kenny Omega, and "Speedball" Mike Bailey at the last two AEW PPV's, Ricochet's confidence still seems to be at an all-time high, as exemplified by not one, but two social media posts on how great the high flyer thinks he is.

Taking to X at around 2:30 in the afternoon, Ricochet posted a list of high flyers whom he believes he's better than. Among the list of names were his AEW co-workers Will Ospreay, AR Fox, Komander, Hologram, Sammy Guevara, and Top Flight, WWE stars Rey Mysterio, Rey Fenix, Joaquin Wilde, and Wes Lee, whom he mentioned twice, WWE Hall of Famer Rob Van Dam, and Japanese legends Dragon Kid, Great Sasuke, and Jushin Thunder Liger.

For all intents and purposes, that should've been the end of Ricochet making lists, except a fan responded to his post asking him for a follow up, where he ranked all the bald wrestlers Ricochet was better than. Though Ricochet has proven to be sensitive about his lack of hair, he obliged with another list ten minutes later. He was somehow even less modest this time, declaring he was better than fellow hairless wrestling stars like Steve Austin, The Rock, Kurt Angle, Goldberg, Paul Wight, Ahmed Johnson, Ryback, and AEW World Champion Jon Moxley.

While they wouldn't have fit the bald list, Ricochet notably left off Bailey and Kevin Knight from the high flyers list, despite having had words with both men this past Thursday on "AEW Collision." It's expected Bailey and Knight will have Ricochet's full attention tonight, however, when they battle the Young Bucks in tag team action.