Bobby Lashley's Military Service Role Absolutely Fits His Persona
One look at Bobby Lashley makes it hard to believe that he's been in the wrestling business for nearly twenty years, especially since he still looks the same as he did when he first burst onto the "SmackDown" scene back in 2005. In a way, it's a big part of Lashley's appeal. Taking away a rocky first few years as he gained experience, The Hurt Syndicate member has spent most of his wrestling career as a model of consistency; whether it was in TNA during the early to mid-2010s, WWE during the latter 2010s into the 2020's, or AEW now, it was almost a guarantee that Lashley would give the same good performance every time out, while sporting a physique that made him look more like a wrestler in his mid-30's than one approaching 50 years old.
That type of consistency in Lashley's work ethic, both in regards to wrestling and keeping himself in shape, is something that could only be honed through discipline, one that some could describe as military esq. It thus comes as no surprise that Lashley comes from a military background. His father was a Drill Sergeant in the US Army for most of Lashley's childhood, though he was later stationed at Fort Riley in Kansas, allowing Lashley to attend high school in the state. Lashley's older sister also entered the military, serving with the US Air Force. So despite the fact that Lashley had a successful amateur wrestling career at Missouri Valley College, after he graduated in 1999, he decided to follow in his father's footsteps by signing up with the US Army.
Lashley Honed His Amateur Wrestling Skills While In The Army
All told, Lashley spent three years in the service, rising up to the rank of Sergeant before being discharged in 2002. In fact, most of Lashley's service seems to have been dedicated to amateur wrestling. Having discovered wrestling during middle school, Lashley went on to have a decent high school career that flourished once he reached Missouri Valley, where he was a three time NAIA National Wrestling Champion from 1996 till 1998. Entering the Army's World Class Athlete Program, Lashley continued to compete in amateur wrestling, and eventually won both gold and silver medals at International Military Sports Council events. The success convinced Lashley to try and make the US Olympic team for wrestling once he was discharged, leading to him moving to Colorado. Alas, Lashley abandoned that dream after he witnessed a bank robbery that led to him suffering a knee injury, resulting in surgery and retirement, while also opening the door for his pro wrestling career.
Looking at all that, it's easy to see just how much of an influence Lashley's time in the military, or just being around it growing up, influenced him and fits his current persona. The discipline associated with no doubt molded Lashley into the consistent performer he is, and one that has always worked hard to take good care of himself, and remain in such great shape in the latter part of his career. But it also, in a way, helped him hone his wrestling skills, allowing him to compete in an amateur level for several years even after his college career came to an end. While it's likely Lashley would've had Olympic aspirations regardless, the extra three years he had wrestling while in the Army no doubt contributed to him getting the opportunity to try out for the US team after he was discharged. And it's hard to argue that, in the long run, it better prepared him for the 20 years he'd spend in pro wrestling, in every shape and form.