Bobby Lashley's Military Service Role Absolutely Fits His Persona

All told, Lashley spent three years in the service, rising up to the rank of Sergeant before being discharged in 2002. In fact, most of Lashley's service seems to have been dedicated to amateur wrestling. Having discovered wrestling during middle school, Lashley went on to have a decent high school career that flourished once he reached Missouri Valley, where he was a three time NAIA National Wrestling Champion from 1996 till 1998. Entering the Army's World Class Athlete Program, Lashley continued to compete in amateur wrestling, and eventually won both gold and silver medals at International Military Sports Council events. The success convinced Lashley to try and make the US Olympic team for wrestling once he was discharged, leading to him moving to Colorado. Alas, Lashley abandoned that dream after he witnessed a bank robbery that led to him suffering a knee injury, resulting in surgery and retirement, while also opening the door for his pro wrestling career.

Looking at all that, it's easy to see just how much of an influence Lashley's time in the military, or just being around it growing up, influenced him and fits his current persona. The discipline associated with no doubt molded Lashley into the consistent performer he is, and one that has always worked hard to take good care of himself, and remain in such great shape in the latter part of his career. But it also, in a way, helped him hone his wrestling skills, allowing him to compete in an amateur level for several years even after his college career came to an end. While it's likely Lashley would've had Olympic aspirations regardless, the extra three years he had wrestling while in the Army no doubt contributed to him getting the opportunity to try out for the US team after he was discharged. And it's hard to argue that, in the long run, it better prepared him for the 20 years he'd spend in pro wrestling, in every shape and form.