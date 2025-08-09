Wrestlers You Never Knew Served In The U.S. Military

The pipeline from the United States military to the world of professional wrestling is surprisingly real and vast, with many who have served crediting their military experience for their ability to quickly learn what it takes in the ring. From the physical stamina and discipline it takes to survive basic training, then train to run the ropes, to the ability to perform under extreme stress both in the field, then in front of thousands of fans, these military veterans honed these skills back when they chose to serve their country.

There are some wrestlers throughout history who have been open about their military service to the point it's been integrated into their gimmicks. The former Lacey Evans, a veteran of the United States Marine Corps, flaunted her veteran status throughout her time with WWE, both as a babyface and a heel. WWE Hall of Famer Jesse Ventura, a veteran of the Navy's Underwater Demolition Teams (the predecessor to the Navy SEALs), didn't outright use his time in the service in his gimmick, but would often mention it on commentary and is often seen sporting a Navy hat.

Other wrestlers, like Sgt. Slaughter, didn't actually serve in the military, but the soldier gimmick got over with fans. John Cena might have used military themes throughout his career to the point fans assumed he served, but Cena only played "The Marine" on movie screens.

There are other stars across all major promotions who did serve in the military, across all branches, and their service to America isn't always recognized in the wrestling world. From former AEW World Champion Swerve Strickland and his time in the Army Reserves, to Tama Tonga's career as an Air Force mechanic, there are plenty of professional wrestlers fans may not know served in the U.S. military.