Stranded Queen Aminata Posts Image Of Emergency Passport Ahead Of AEW Dynamite

Forbidden Door weekend was likely a little more eventful for AEW's Queen Aminata than she originally hoped. One day before the event, Aminata's backpack containing her passport and other possessions was stolen, essentially stranding her in England while the rest of AEW personnel traveled back to the United States. Aminata has remained stranded in the country since then, though fortunately not for that much longer.

Earlier on Wednesday, Aminata posted numerous photos on her Instagram Story, including one showing her holding out an emergency United States passport. Taking to X shortly after, Aminata revealed that the emergency passport would allow her to return to the United States tomorrow, ending her unexpected adventure overseas.

I'm going home tomorrow 🥰 pic.twitter.com/UnQJsg9xtj — Queen Aminata クィーンアミナタ (@amisylle) August 27, 2025

The extra day in the UK will mean Aminata won't be on hand for tonight's edition of "AEW Dynamite," which kicks off the promotion's several week residency in the 2300 Arena, aka the ECW Arena, in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. However, it would mean Aminata would be available for Saturday's episode of "AEW Collision," or perhaps even Ring of Honor Death Before Dishonor, which is set to take place this Friday.

Separate from her travel issues, Aminata's Forbidden Door trip was a bit of a mixed bag, as she, Harley Cameron, Willow Nightingale and Kris Statlander came up short against Megan Bayne and the Triangle of Madness on Zero Hour. Aminata wasn't involved in the decision, as she and Thekla brawled to the back; the two later brawled back to the entrance way during the show, where Thekla's Triangle of Madness teammates Skye Blue and Julia Hart attacked Aminata before a returning Jamie Hayter made the save.