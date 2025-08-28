Nikki Bella Thinks WWE Is Getting 'More Open' To Brie Return Despite AEW Affiliations

WWE Hall of Famer Nikki Bella is hoping for a reunion with her sister Brie Bella in WWE and has addressed the stumbling block to her sister's return.

Nikki returned to the WWE in a full-time role earlier this year and is set to face Becky Lynch at Clash in Paris. Ahead of the women's Intercontinental title match, Nikki told "Sports Illustrated" that she'd like to team with her sister again, which Brie recently stated hasn't happened yet because her husband, former WWE star Bryan Danielson, is part of AEW.

"I keep pushing it. All the women want her back, and they keep asking me every week has that decision changed. I don't think legacies should be determined on spouses, but I also understand business," she said.

The former Divas Champion understands the reason for WWE's hesitation, but feels that the TKO-owned promotion will bring back Brie and reunite The Bella Twins in the future.

"I do think [WWE is] becoming more and more open to it. I understand it takes time and we just have to figure things out. There's so much business to figure out, and Brie and I both completely understand that," added Bella.

A few months ago, Nikki teased that a Bellas reunion is on the cards. Brie Bella's last WWE appearance came at the 2022 Royal Rumble, where she competed in the women's Rumble match. That appearance took place just a few months after Danielson made his AEW debut in September 2021, which shows that his affiliation with AEW isn't the only factor preventing Brie from returning to WWE. In fact, many wrestling couples have appeared in the two promotions, with Rhea Ripley and Buddy Matthews, and Aleister Black and Zelina Vega being two such examples.

The Bellas haven't teamed together in seven years, and with the women's tag team titles having been introduced since then, that could be one last accomplishment for the Hall of Famers to tick off their list.