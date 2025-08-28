WWE's Kevin Owens: 'Fingers Crossed I Get To Come Back To Wrestling In The Next Year'

WWE star Kevin Owens has provided an update on his neck surgery, while also discussing when he's aiming to return to the ring.

Owens has been sidelined for the past few months after undergoing neck fusion surgery. "The Prizefighter" recently attended the 2025 Coke Zero Sugar 400 NASCAR Cup Series race, where he revealed that the procedure went smoothly. He is now waiting for the bones to fuse and is targeting a return to the ring next year.

"Yeah, so the neck surgery, I needed neck fusion. It was very stressful going into it because we weren't really sure how severe the fusion was going to be, how many levels, all this stuff. Thankfully, it ended up only being one level, which is the best-case scenario for something like this. But, you know, the surgery was successful. I had a great doctor," said Owens. "The thing is, now we have to see how the bones fuse, and that's never, there's no guarantee that it's going to work, you know. It's how my body heals, and we'll see. Some guys had success, some guys didn't. Fingers crossed, I get to come back to wrestling in the next year. Really don't know though, but yeah, my goal is to come back so hopefully that's what happens."

WWE Superstar Kevin Owens (@FightOwensFight) details his neck surgery he had last month, his timetable and next steps in his recovery, and how he has been enjoying his time away from the ring. pic.twitter.com/hT9eUlMAPR — Scotte Sprinkle (@ScotteSprinkle) August 23, 2025

The WWE star, while conceding that the time off has given him more time to spend with his family, said that WWE's schedule has eased in the last few years, which has allowed him to be around his family more. Owens stated that he's itching to get back in the ring once again and do what he loves. The former WWE Universal Champion has been out of action since March, having suffered the injury in what he calls a "regular match" and not a hardcore one.