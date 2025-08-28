Dave Meltzer Thinks WWE Might Add This Match To Clash In Paris Card

Although Drew McIntyre is currently in pursuit of Cody Rhodes' Undisputed WWE Championship, he was attacked by Randy Orton who surprised him with an RKO during last week's episode of "WWE SmackDown." Despite many believing McIntyre would challenge Rhodes for the title at WWE Clash In Paris this weekend, it's been reported that the match will occur next month at WWE Wrestlepalooza, leading Dave Meltzer to reveal on the "Wrestling Observer Radio" that "The Scottish Warrior" may enter battle with Orton this upcoming Sunday instead.

"There's at least a solid chance that they're going to add Randy Orton and Drew McIntyre to pay-per-view on Sunday. It's not 100% but it was something that's been talked about ... if not, they'll do it somewhere but they're going to do the Orton match before they do the Cody match."

Both "SmackDown" stars began their feud this past July when McIntyre lost to Orton at WWE Saturday Night's Main Event after being distracted by American rapper Jelly Roll. Nearly a month later, Orton and Jelly Roll would challenge McIntyre and Logan Paul in tag team action at WWE SummerSlam, but the "Apex Predator" and the Grammy award winner just fell short and failed to emerge victorious. Therefore, wth their feud technically being tied at one a piece, a potential match between McIntyre and Orton at Clash In Paris could be the final contest of their two-month rivalry before the Scotsman sets his sights on dethroning Rhodes.

