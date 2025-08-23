WWE SmackDown 8/22/2025: 3 Things We Hated And 3 Things We Loved

I feel as though one of us writes this every week, but I'm just honestly so tired of Women's United States Champion Giulia not getting the opportunity to wrestle. WWE flew her and her "representation" Kiana James, as well as Michin, out to Dublin, Ireland, to go on this tour ahead of Clash in Paris, but tonight, they were only involved in a backstage segment.

I also didn't like the fact that it will be James seemingly facing off against Michin first. James hasn't wrestled on television since June of last year, though she worked a "WWE Main Event" match against Michin. WWE had given me no indication prior to tonight that James would actually be wrestling and not just managing Giulia, so this caught me a little off guard. I'm not invested in her at all, despite knowing she was a good wrestler on "WWE NXT" prior to going down with an injury, but I am dying to see Giulia back in the ring on my television screen, so this seemed like a really odd move.

While James should have been a lot more frustrated by this fact than she was, Giulia and Michin couldn't have been less bothered. Though, neither of them have any reason to be, with Michin knowing she can beat James (she did on "Main Event" last month) and Giulia being confident as champion. This segment just didn't accomplish much.

The last time Giulia defended her title was her match against Zelina Vega on the first of the month, so she better get to defend it against Michin at Clash in Paris. I say that, because tonight, a Men's United States Championship match was set up between Solo Sikoa and challenger Sami Zayn for next week's "SmackDown" from France, so it seems highly unlikely that WWE would put the women's title on the show as well. If they're going to get James back in the ring in front of fans, while it seems weird to do so on the European tour, it's more likely that her match against Michin would be on Friday.

I'm hoping that Giulia is finally going to get a chance to shine on a premium live event and defend her gold, especially after she didn't get to work either night of SummerSlam after publicly saying she really hoped she would be on the card. Michin would be a great dance partner for her, and she also deserves a PLE match.

Written by Daisy Ruth