Bully Ray Likens Natalya's Standing With WWE To This Former Star

As she appears in promotions across the independent wrestling circuit, WWE star Natalya has only competed in a handful of matches in the company throughout 2025. Speaking on "Busted Open Radio", WWE Hall Of Famer Bully Ray drew comparisons between Natalya's current utilisation in the company and current TNA star Nic Nemeth's utilisation as a member of the WWE roster under the name Dolph Ziggler himself between 2004 and his release in September 2023 towards the end of his run.

"How do you not do anything with Dolph Ziggler? How?" Ray said. "You know why? Because he's been around forever, and when you're around forever, sometimes that's the kiss of death. When you're around forever, that's as much of the kiss of death as being considered a good hand. Just when you're a good hand, they don't push you to the moon and when you're around forever, they don't push you to the moon anymore. Those are my concerns, and those have nothing to do with Natalya, Nattie, the actual talent, and the possibilities of the future. My biggest concern is yes, we're going to let you go be Nattie and then if it doesn't work in a month in our eyes, you're going to go back to being Natalya again."

A member of the WWE roster since 2007, Natalya has won a few titles including the now Women's World Championship and the Women's Tag Team Championship. She began competing on the independent scene earlier this year as Nattie Neidhart when she defeated Miyu Yamashita at GCW Bloodsport XIII in April, and has gone on to make appearances in NWA, Reality Of Wrestling, and AAA.

