Nic Nemeth Wonders If There's Genuine 'Disdain' Between These Two WWE Stars

While Becky Lynch originally turned down Nikki Bella's challenge for a WWE Women's Intercontinental Championship match, a fiery war of words of this week's episode fo "WWE Raw" changed her mind, with the two now slated to battle over Lynch's at WWE Clash in Paris. On "Busted Open Radio," TNA star Nic Nemeth (formerly WWE's Dolph Ziggler) weighed in on their latest verbal change, which saw Bella refer to Lynch as a "coward" and a former sidekick to Charlotte Flair.

"I genuinely see disdain in the faces of these two ladies when they're talking to each other, and I think it's fantastic," Nemeth said. "Whether [the disdain] is [real] or not, I don't know. I don't want to know ever. I like that when I watch one of them talk and it's on them and I go, man, this seems kind of real. Sometimes there's a joke in there and sometimes it's like they dug for a line, that's fine. Then sometimes I'm watching Nikki's face last night and I go, she's sticking it to this chick. That's great. I watch Becky go, 'No, no, no, no. I'm the boss around here. I call the shots. You don't just show up and get matches,' and then she gives her a match."

In their initial encounter, Lynch made a notable dig at Bella's previous relationship with 17-time world champion John Cena, which ended amidst their engagement in 2018. According to Natalya, a long-time friend of Bella's, that comment may have seemingly riled her up in the moment, but Bella would surely overcome in the grand scheme of things.

As of now, there is no word on whether Lynch and Bella's remarks were derived from real-life heat, or simply put forth for storyline purposes. In Nemeth's eyes, though, they came off as sincere.

