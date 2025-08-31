AEW Collision Teases Impending Arrival Of Seemingly Evil Version Of Hologram Character

Since arriving to All Elite Wrestling last year, Hologram is undefeated across the board in the company. A new, ominous figure, however, could soon put that in jeopardy.

Ahead of his tag team match at Ring of Honor Death Before Dishonor, Hologram made his usual entrance to the ring alongside Tomohiro Ishii. For the first time ever, though, the algorithm for Hologram's entrance video failed to load, with access being denied. Still, he and Ishii went on to defeat The Premier Athletes (Ariya Daivari and Tony Nese).

The following night, the masked star bested former ROH World Champion Jay Lethal on "AEW Collision," courtesy of a spinning powerbomb. Afterward, the referee raised Hologram's in victory. At the same moment, the lights inside Philadelphia's 2300 Arena flickered off and on, revealing someone corrupting and overriding Hologram's programming code. This action resulted in a "Clon" being activated and new access being granted.

AEW fans seemingly got their first glimpse of the "Clon" when a darker version of Hologram subsequently appeared on the screen and signaled that they were coming "soon." The original, babyface Hologram appeared dazed by this data override as he then stumbled out of the ring.

Hologram made his official AEW debut in July 2024 by conquering Gringo Loco on "Collision." Previous reports indicated that the masked performer is portrayed by former AAA star Aramis, who is also a former Warrior Wrestling Lucha Champion.

Elsewhere on Saturday's "Collision," Mina Shirakawa, "Timeless" Toni Storm, and Queen Aminata defeated Skye Blue, Julia Hart, and Billie Starkz in the main event.