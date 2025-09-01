Tommy Dreamer Thinks This NXT Star Will Debut On Main Roster At WWE Royal Rumble 2026

Tommy Dreamer predicts that WWE NXT Champion Oba Femi will debut at next year's Royal Rumble and feels he will be the #1 draft pick next year.

Femi has seen his stock rise significantly over the last year as the brand's NXT Champion, and he seems poised to move to "WWE Raw" or "WWE SmackDown." On "Busted Open," Dreamer pitched various scenarios for Oba when he eventually debuts on the main roster next year.

"I'm looking at a 2026 new era for Oba Femi [at the] Royal Rumble. Let him come in, not win, but eliminate ten people. Give him instant credibility and let him run with it," he said. "You could even old school have him beat up enhancement talent. I think Oba, though he's a great baby face, may come off as a bigger force as a heel. It's lining up where you want to go with this guy in 2026. But I would be like he's a 2026 #1 draft pick if he's on the same trajectory."

Oba, who hasn't yet competed in the Royal Rumble match, previously stated that he wants to win it. Dreamer also discussed the stars in "NXT" who could potentially dethrone Oba and win his NXT Championship. The ECW Original thinks that there's only one man on the developmental brand that's ready at the moment to defeat Oba — Trick Williams.

"I do not know if Ricky Saints is the guy to defeat him either. I don't know who that person is outside of one, and that's Trick. Because I feel what Trick has also done in TNA [is] help elevate the brand, he's helped elevate himself. And a Trick-Oba thing is something to really, really — I know they've done it before, but they're different guys. And if you could, I don't want to say title versus title, because I'd have no clue what would happen with that."

Oba and Trick have earlier faced each other in triple threat matches, but haven't yet had a singles match against each other.