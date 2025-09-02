WWE CCO Triple H On What He's Learned About John Cena

WWE CCO Paul "Triple H" Levesque has discussed John Cena's transition to being a babyface and how he is never surprised by what Cena does in the ring.

In the Clash in Paris post-show, Triple H was asked about the in-ring moves that Cena showcased during his match with Logan Paul and in his match against Cody Rhodes at SummerSlam. "The Game" stated that he is no longer surprised by what the 17-time world champion can do.

"One thing I've learned about John Cena is to never be surprised. When you think he is done, he puts it in another gear. When you think you have seen everything he has to deliver, he pulls out a Styles Clash or he pulls out different things, hurricanranas that you've never seen him do, or very rarely ever seen him do before," said Triple H.

The WWE CCO also asserted that big stages bring out the best in Cena, referencing a moniker that WWE Hall of Famer JBL gave him many years ago to highlight that point.

"John is one of those, you know, JBL said it years ago, 'big match John Cena.' He is. There's nobody — when the lights are bright, when all the world is looking at him, there is nobody better in this ring under that pressure than John Cena."

In his match against Paul over the weekend, Cena pulled out all the stops to get one over the YouTuber and social media influencer. He landed several AAs, a hurricanrana, as well as a Styles Clash, which is a signature move of one of his former rivals, AJ Styles. Cena, it seems, will now turn his attention to another of his great rivals, Brock Lesnar, who attacked him at SummerSlam, with only eight dates remaining in his retirement schedule.