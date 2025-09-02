Kevin Nash Says WWE Unreal Made This Star A 'Likable Character'

WWE legend Kevin Nash has assessed the "Unreal" docuseries on Netflix and explained how a top star benefited from being portrayed a certain way on the show.

Nash, on his "Kliq This" podcast, stated that CM Punk — who featured heavily on the behind-the-scenes show — was showcased in a positive manner, and made him seem relatable. Punk got emotional in the show and was even shown hugging Triple H backstage. Nash feels that the emotions Punk showed didn't feel like they were fake.

"But, anyway, like, I thought that they did a really good job on that, of showing kind of who Phil is and how much the business means to him, and this run meant to him. It made him a very, very likable character. I didn't feel like that was a work," he said.

Nash further added on the podcast that he did not have any issues with Punk during their storyline on WWE television in 2011, a year before Punk — and him — left the company.

"I never had a — I'm going to use my fuc**ng tagline — I never had a problem with Punk. I didn't, because when we were put together, I was told by Vince [McMahon] to not fuc**ng, like, I wasn't allowed to talk, so I was going to get blistered on the mic. And then we end up never wrestling anyway. And then, you know, I was gone, we were both gone before I came back," Nash stated.

While Punk has expressed reservations he has about the "Unreal" show, particularly as an old-school pro, he also explained how it could show fans another side of WWE stars, some of whom he feels are misunderstood.