Former WWE Star Karrion Kross Discusses Personal Growth From Writing Memoir

Now that he's no longer contracted with WWE, Karrion Kross has been staying busy picking up bookings elsewhere and promoting the release of his book, titled "Life is Fighting." Sitting down for an interview with Cultaholic, Kross revealed that he decided to write the memoir shortly after his first WWE release in 2021.

"I had tons of people who didn't know each other telling me, 'Hey, we think you should write a book,'" Kross said. "I had been told that most of my life and I had never thought I was gonna be an author. I didn't really want to share these stories for the obvious reasons. If you've read it, they're not all touchdowns."

He eventually got over that, and Kross believes it's that aspect that has allowed the book to connect with so many people, as everyone can relate to struggling against failure. However, he didn't realize just how much he struggled until the book was finished. With the piece of work now out and in the public's hands, the wrestler just hopes readers get a few laughs and that some might apply his stories to their own lives.

"A lot of the stuff I wrote about, I wasn't thinking about on a regular basis," Kross continued. "In writing this, I realized there was a lot of self-healing and self-development that needed to take place, and it did, thank goodness."

"Life is Fighting" was published on August 5, 2025. Just days later, the WWE contracts of Kross and his wife, Scarlett, expired, making them both free agents. Many doubted the legitimacy of the situation and believed it could be a storyline, but the more time goes by with Kross and Scarlett taking independent bookings, the less likely that appears.

