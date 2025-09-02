WWE Raw Viewership & Ratings Report: 8/25/2025

"WWE Raw" live from Birmingham, England before Clash in Paris on August 25 kicked off early in the United States, at 3 PM EST, with a promo from "The Tribal Chief" to confront his premium live event opponent, Bronson Reed. The episode also saw appearances by Rhea Ripley, LA Knight, AJ Styles, and Penta. The European crowd was hot throughout the episode, but did the excitement translate to viewership for the red brand?

According to Wrestlenomics, with data from Netflix, the August 25 episode of "Raw" drew 2.6 million global views over the course of seven days, falling from the 2.8 million global views across the same time period from the August 18 episode, which saw Naomi vacate the Women's World Championship in an emotional in-ring promo after days of speculation regarding the future of the title.

The August 25 show ranked sixth globally for the week among English language Netflix shows, and ranked fifth in the United States. Despite falling in viewership, "Raw" rose in rankings for global viewership after placing seventh last week. The domestic ranking stayed the same as the previous week. Globally, "Raw" ranked behind "My life with the Walter Boys," "Hostage," "Wednesday" season two, "Katrina: Come Hell and High Water," and the first season of "Wednesday."

The August 4 episode of "Raw," after first-ever two-night SummerSlam, earned the red brand's highest viewership of the summer with three million global views. "Raw" viewership has been fluctuating between 2.6 million to 2.8 million throughout most of the summer months.