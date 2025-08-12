WWE Raw Viewership & Ratings Report, 8/4/2025

Since its June 9 episode, "WWE Raw" has been rather consistent when it comes to its Netflix viewership, ranging from 2.5 to 2.7 million views per week, and 4.6 to 5.7 million hours viewed. The numbers were so consistent that it was understandable to wonder what could lead to them showing any change. WWE tested that theory last week, when "Raw" followed a SummerSlam event that just so happened to feature the controversial return of Brock Lesnar.

As it turns out, fallout from that return may have made a difference. Wrestlenomics reports that the August 5 episode of "Raw" drew 3.0 million views over the course of the week, up from 2.7 on July 28. It's the first time "Raw" has crossed over the 3 million view mark since April 28, the second "Raw" following WrestleMania 41. The show also had 6.1 million hours viewed, up from 5.5 million, and the first time "Raw" had gone over 6 million hours viewed since June 9.

The good news continued when it came to "Raw's" place in Netflix's global rankings, with the show rising up to 5th place after finishing in 8th the previous week. Oddly enough, the results weren't as positive when it came to the domestic rankings, with "Raw" finishing 6th, falling one spot from 5th. Given the rise in other categories, however, it's unlikely WWE will be too bothered.

Fans may have tuned in for fallout of Lesnar's return, but the star was nowhere to be found on "Raw," though Michael Cole did discuss Lesnar's return and WWE's thought process in bringing him back. The show did, however, feature Seth Rollins' first match since winning the WWE World Heavyweight Title at SummerSlam, with him retaining the title against LA Knight by DQ after interference by CM Punk.