WWE Raw Viewership & Ratings Report: 8/18/25

"WWE Raw" appears to be holding viewers' attention post-SummerSlam, as the ratings for the August 18 episode remained consistent from the previous week. Those who tuned in to the episode saw Naomi's big announcement regarding her pregnancy and saw the star leave the Women's World Championship in the middle of the ring, with the title's future still a mystery as of the most recent episode of the red brand.

According to Wrestlenomics, using data provided by Netflix, the August 18 edition of "Raw" saw 2.8 million global views over the course of seven days. That's the same number as August 11's show. "Raw" ranked seventh for the week globally across English language Netflix television shows, falling from fifth place the previous week. The show ranked fifth domestically, up a spot from the August 11 episode.

Like last week, shows that beat out "Raw" included both seasons of "Wednesday," with the new, second season taking the top spot. "Hostage" and "Fit For TV: The Reality of the Biggest Losers" came in second and third for the week, with the first season of "Wednesday" following.

The August 18 "Raw" also saw Women's Intercontinental Champion Becky Lynch successfully retain against Natalya, only to be confronted by WWE Hall of Famer Nikki Bella. Jey Uso took on Bron Breakker in an Extreme Rules Match in the main event of the show, which saw legal interference from World Heavyweight Champion Seth Rollins, Bronson Reed, CM Punk, LA Knight, and Roman Reigns. Following Uso's victory, Reigns challenged Reed to a match at Clash in Paris.