WWE Raw Netflix Viewership Report, 8/11/2025

"WWE Raw" didn't maintain all of its three million viewers post-shocking Brock Lesnar return after SummerSlam, but its August 11 episode viewership didn't fall too much. The show was ranging between 2.5 to 2.7 million viewers throughout the summer prior to WWE's first-ever two-night SummerSlam, which led to the increase in viewership for the first episode of the red brand in the fallout of "The Biggest Party of the Summer."

Now that the sun is setting on summer, according to Wrestlenomics, with data from Netflix, the August 11 episode of "Raw" drew 2.8 million viewers globally throughout the course of seven days. "Raw" was ranked seventh for the week globally amongst English language shows on the service, with both the new season of "Wednesday" and the first season taking spots one and three, respectively, with "Fit for TV: The Reality of the Biggest Loser" coming in second for the week. "Raw" was ranked fifth globally the week prior, before the release of "Wednesday" season two, and with the popularity of the show, it was no surprise "Raw fell in the rankings. According to Netflix, 5.3 million hours of the August 11 episode were viewed globally. Domestically, the episode ranked sixth.

Viewers may have tuned in for a match that didn't end up happening. IYO SKY was set to challenge Women's World Champion Naomi, but Naomi was pulled for a then-undisclosed medical reason, though it was revealed on the August 18 episode of "Raw" that she and Jimmy Uso are expecting a baby. SKY faced Roxanne Perez on the show instead. Elsewhere on the August 11 episode, Sami Zayn faced off with Rusev and Maxxine Dupri failed to win the Women's Intercontinental Championship in match with Becky Lynch.