Booker T Thinks WWE Should Put Women's World Title On This Star After Naomi Vacated

"WWE NXT" commentator Booker T has opined about the vacant Women's World Championship and named the star he wishes wins it.

Naomi recently vacated the Women's World title after revealing that she's pregnant. Booker T weighed in on who should win the vacant championship on his "Hall of Fame" show, naming Stephanie Vaquer as his top candidate. Vaquer was originally scheduled to face Naomi for the title at Clash in Paris, but the match was scrapped following Naomi's pregnancy announcement.

"Put the title on her [Vaquer]. Put the title on her right now. You know, put the rocket on her, send her a*s straight to the moon. And I'm telling you right now, it's money. It's money because Stephanie is a crossover star, man. She's crossed all barriers, you know what I mean? I mean, all nations, she pretty much checks off," he said. "And when you see her in the ring, you say, 'Man, she's good. She's really good.' She's striking — it's not one of those strikings where you go, it's just bam, in your face. You don't see it until you see it."

The WWE legend believes that Vaquer is destined for greatness, and predicts her to have a Hall of Fame career. Booker T also pointed out how her in-ring talent is exceptional, particularly her timing and positioning.

"I'm telling you, she's going to be one of those stars who will be remembered for a very, very long time. I think she's got Hall of Fame aspirations. Her work in the ring, for me, is second to none. Her timing is uncanny. Her positioning is uncanny," he declared.

Booker T, who has also trained numerous stars at his training school, wishes to have many more stars like Stephanie Vaquer to highlight just how highly he thinks of her. Vaquer will have the chance to win the title at the upcoming Wrestlepalooza show, where she will face former champion Iyo Sky.