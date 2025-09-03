AEW's Jim Ross Addresses How AAA Fans Are Treating Former WWE Star Alberto Del Rio

Jim Ross has discussed AAA's decision to let go of Alberto Del Rio and the fans' demands to bring him back.

AAA fans have been demanding that WWE, TKO, and the Mexican promotion bring back Alberto Del Rio, who was seemingly shown the door after WWE's acquisition of AAA. The fans have been so vocal that they have even booed Vikingo, the AAA Mega Champion, who was previously a much-loved figure. Ross, on his "Grilling Jr." podcast, understands the fans' frustration.

"I don't blame them. It's an insult to your intelligence," he said when responding to AAA fans booing Vikingo in support of Del Rio.

The legendary commentator stated that there's a possibility Alberto Del Rio could return to AAA, praising his ability and character as reasons why he would be a valuable figure. He also pointed out the issues Del Rio has, which Ross witnessed firsthand during his time in WWE, that could rub people the wrong way.

"It wouldn't surprise me [if he re-joins AAA and WWE]. He's a very good talent. He has a great look. Being bilingual is another positive selling point," he said. "There are issues there. He's outspoken. There's nothing wrong with being outspoken. That's a fact. But sometimes his timing isn't as good as one would ideally like. All that takes is communication and management. If he's not hired, it's not because he's not a good worker anymore. He's gotten up there in age, and he's right on that borderline where he could be hard to manage. I don't personally believe that. I just think he's a smart guy. He's been around the business his entire life. He just needs leadership and communication."

Ross claimed that Del Rio was an influential figure in the WWE locker room during his time in the promotion, particularly with the Hispanic talent in WWE.