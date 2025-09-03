Eric Bischoff Teases Potential Involvement Of Fellow WWE HOFer In Future RAF Show

Real American Freestyle, the new wrestling promotion launched by Eric Bischoff and the late Hulk Hogan, held its first show on August 30 and is now gearing up for its next event in November, where Bischoff has teased the appearance of a WWE legend.

RAF 02, the second show, will be held on November 8, where former UFC stars Tito Ortiz and Chael Sonnen will renew their rivalry. While speaking to "Undisputed," Bischoff, the CMO of Real American Freestyle, teased the potential return of WWE Hall of Famer Kurt Angle to a wrestling ring.

"Kurt is an elite-of-the-elite level athlete. There is still that competitive drive and desire. We're seeing it from Tito and Chael, too. I don't know if Kurt could do it [health wise], but it would be extremely exciting if he did," said the former WCW President.

Angle is associated with Real American Freestyle as part of the freestyle wrestling promotion's commentary team, alongside Sonnen and Bubba Jenkins. There's been constant talk about Angle returning to pro wrestling and WWE, with him revealing last year that he could return, although he chose not to due to the numerous surgeries that he has to get.

Bischoff is optimistic about the success of the new freestyle wrestling promotion, which airs its shows on Fox Nation, stating in the interview that the new promotion has great scope for growth, particularly in the international market, as he believes the sport is bigger outside the USA.

"Wrestling is even bigger internationally than it is domestically in the United States. People are going to love our weekly series, and the potential exists for international events, which would be amazing," stated the Hall of Famer.

So far, two matches have been announced for RAF 02 — Ortiz vs. Sonnen, and Mason Parris against Wyatt Hendrickson.