Bully Ray Details Squashing Backstage Beef With Former WWE Star Mr. Anderson

During his time in WWE, Ken Anderson (AKA Mr. Kennedy) didn't always have the best reputation in the locker room, and he himself has admitted that a bad attitude led to him getting fired by the company. Anderson then made the move to TNA, but his reputation didn't improve immediately. One performer who had an issue with Anderson at the time was Bully Ray. Speaking on "Busted Open Radio," Bully revealed that the two used their issues to fuel the Aces & Eights storyline.

"That was a guy that I had animosity with," Bully said of Anderson. "I've never really had an issue with anybody in the ring. There were a couple of younger wrestlers who, at times, did the wrong thing and they had to get smartened up the old-school way. But Ken is one of the guys that I had a little bit of a beef with backstage. But we were able to work it out, channel it, and make it work in the ring."

The radio host declined to get into specifics as far as the disagreement between himself and Anderson. Bully and Anderson were both members of the Immortal and Aces & Eights factions at different points, and they had two separate feuds in TNA.

While they haven't been in a ring together in over a decade, both continue to wrestle on occasion. Bully is set to return to TNA in the near future, reuniting with D-Von Dudley to take on their old rivals, Matt and Jeff Hardy, at Bound For Glory next month. As for Anderson, his most recent TNA match was in 2016. He was at one point planned to return to the company in 2020, but the event was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

