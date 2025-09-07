The Failed Wrestling Promotion Brooke Hogan And Other Wrestling Daughters Ran

Although none of her forays into the industry ever really stuck, Brooke Hogan became involved with pro wrestling several different times throughout her younger years, often with her father, Hulk Hogan, involved in some way. One of the most intriguing possibilities didn't involve an onscreen role for Brooke, but instead would've had her working behind the scenes of her own promotion.

In 2016, Brittany Page (daughter of "Diamond" Dallas Page) revealed in an interview with TMZ that she and Brooke were working with the daughters of "Rowdy" Roddy Piper and Kerry Von Erich to start up a new promotion consisting entirely of women. Page, Hogan, Lacey Von Erich, and Teal Piper were set to be joined by Christy Hemme, Jean Claude Van Damme's daughter Bianca, and Johnny Cafarella, who helped start GLOW in the 1980s.

Outside of several interviews, the promotion didn't get a lot of hype or attention, though Hogan stated that they had a roster of more than 40 women ready to go and tour dates in the works. That tour didn't end up taking place, and the project failed to get off the ground. The reasons for the promotion's collapse were never publicly revealed.

After that, rather than continuing to pursue a career in wrestling, Hogan continued working on music. Her most recent release came out in 2024, shortly before Hogan gave birth to twins in January 2025, and it now looks as though Brooke will largely stay away from the industry her late father helped to transform.

As for Teal Piper, she made her wrestling debut in 2019 and continues to perform on occasion. Brittany Page has a successful business career, currently serving as the Chief Development Officer for KultureCity, while Lacey Von Erich stepped back from wrestling several years ago and has gone quiet on social media.