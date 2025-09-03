AEW's Deonna Purrazzo Launching New Podcast With Husband & TNA Star Steve Maclin

After months of doing very little and questions over her status with AEW and Ring of Honor, Deonna Purrazzo resurfaced at Ring of Honor Death Before Dishonor, coming out to confront Queen Aminata following the latter's win over Taya Valkyrie. Both are in the ROH Women's Pure Championship tournament and seem destined to face off against each other. That won't be the only thing taking up Purrazzo's attention, however, as she looks to start a new venture outside of the ring with her husband, TNA star Steve Maclin.

Taking to X on Tuesday evening, Purrazzo posted a photo of herself and Maclin, announcing that they were launching a podcast called "Boots to Boots."

"From combat boots to wrestling boots... and now podcast boots," Purrazzo said, referencing both her and Maclin's wrestling careers and Maclin's time in the military. "We can't wait to bring Boots to Boots to life!"

Not even ten minutes after Purrazzo's tweet, Maclin himself appeared to quote tweet his wife's announcement. He also provided fans with a little bit more information on the project, revealing that the first episode would premiere a little less than two weeks from then on September 15. No further details about the podcast or potential guests were revealed.

Premiere episode drops on Sept 15th https://t.co/DD7KhTmcHL — Steve Maclin (@SteveMaclin) September 2, 2025

As they prepare for the podcast and Purrazzo looks to regain momentum in AEW/ROH, Maclin is continuing to have a strong run with TNA. The former Forgotten Sons member is now entering his 5th month as TNA International Champion, most recently defending the title successfully against Jake Something at TNA Emergence. He was last seen on last week's episode of "Impact" teaming with Mike Santana, with the duo defeating AJ Francis and TNA World Heavyweight Champion Trick Williams.