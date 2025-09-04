Cody Rhodes Says He Wanted Bruce Prichard To Reprise Old WWE Character At SNME

WWE Champion Cody Rhodes has revealed that he tried to convince Bruce Prichard to bring back the Brother Love character and present him with a title.

Prichard was a recent guest on Rhodes' "What Do You Wanna Talk About" podcast, where he revealed that he misses playing the Brother Love character as he enjoys performing in front of the camera. However, he now lives vicariously through various WWE characters as part of the creative team. The discussion prompted Rhodes to share his desire to have the Brother Love character present him with the Winged Eagle title at Saturday Night's Main Event last year.

"I knew Brother Love wasn't coming back when I asked you to be Brother Love to present me with the Winged Eagle title, I wanted it, and I think I said it as if it was a joke. And you're like, [makes dismissive noise]. No, I wanted Brother Love in the ring going into Saturday Night's Main Event with the Winged Eagle title. I ended up doing the Pulp Fiction with Triple H in the case," he said.

Prichard has rarely brought back the Brother Love gimmick on WWE television in recent years, with one of its last appearances being in the 2020 Royal Rumble match. Rhodes joked that he wouldn't be pleased if Brother Love returned in the future, as he had wanted Prichard to reprise the character for him.

"So I'm not going to ask you when Brother Love is coming back, because I'd be hot if Brother Love comes back [and didn't give me the Winged Eagle]," he added.

Rhodes brought back the Winged Eagle belt last December at Saturday Night's Main Event, and later defended the title against Kevin Owens at the Royal Rumble at the start of the year.