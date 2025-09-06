Booker T Weighs In On Chris Jericho Possibly Returning To WWE

WWE Hall of Famer Booker T has discussed if there's the possibility that WWE fans could see AEW's Chris Jericho back in WWE.

Reports have suggested that Jericho's current deal with AEW is set to expire at the end of 2025, and the former AEW World Champion has been linked with a return to WWE. On his "Hall of Fame" show, Booker T drew from his own experience of leaving WWE and working for another wrestling promotion, which he did when he left WWE for TNA, and stated how he was eager to hang up his wrestling boots in WWE.

"I'm not going to say it's not a probability or anything like that. I don't know if Chris is looking to get back in WWE. But I do know this, as a performer, just speaking from you know myself and my perspective, when I left WWE and I ended up going to TNA, I knew I just knew in my heart that I didn't want to end my career that way. I knew I wanted to end my career in WWE and be able to hang my boots up in WWE. I don't know why, [but] I knew I wanted to do that. I don't know if Chris has those same aspirations or not, you know what I mean?" he said. "I can see someone like Jericho coming back, but I don't know."

Fellow Hall of Famer Ric Flair also recently talked about Jericho's exit, and said that he would like to see the AEW star return and compete in WWE, but feels that he will only be inducted into the Hall of Fame. Booker T also named another AEW personality he thought might return to WWE to end his career — legendary commentator Jim Ross. However, Ross has reportedly re-signed with AEW, extending his time with the promotion by another year.