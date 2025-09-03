Ric Flair Comments On Whether Fellow AEW Star Chris Jericho Is Going Back To WWE

Rumors have been swirling about AEW star Chris Jericho's future, with reports suggesting he could return to WWE, a topic that WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair has weighed in on.

Jericho's current deal with AEW reportedly expires at the end of the year, and Flair recently discussed on "The Escapist" whether Jericho deserves one final run in WWE — the promotion that made him a huge star. Flair praised Jericho but doesn't believe that WWE will give him one final run, and instead suggests that they will induct him into the Hall of Fame.

"Well, of course I do [want him to have one run in WWE] because Chris has meant a lot to the business," began Flair. "But I don't think he'll get it. I'm sure he'll go to the Hall of Fame. I mean, he's been a Hall of Fame athlete, human being, wrestler, everything."

"The Nature Boy" drew parallels between the AEW star and another WWE legend, John Cena, who is being given a royal retirement tour. Flair argued that Cena's popularity is similar to that of The Rock, which is why he's getting the treatment that he has received, and doubts Jerico will be afforded the same by WWE.

"But I would doubt very seriously if he'd get the kind of deal that John Cena got. I could be wrong. I would enjoy it. But John had a level of popularity very similar to the Rock's. He was huge. Everyone loved him. It might be a bit of a stretch to see him back in there, but you never know," said the legendary star.

Recent reports suggest that some in WWE are predicting that Jericho could make a return to the promotion at the 2026 Royal Rumble. Jericho's colleagues in AEW also reportedly think that the former "Demo God" doesn't see him returning to the promotion.