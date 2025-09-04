Konnan Expects Good Matches From This Current AEW Feud

Last week, Adam Copeland and Christian Cage challenged FTR to a match in their hometown of Toronto, Canada at AEW All Out, and former WCW star Konnan has recently shared his mixed opinions on the feud heading into the contest. Despite being hopeful about the in-ring chemistry between both teams, Konnan criticized FTR for getting too hostile with fans during their segment with Copeland and Cage, claiming that Cash Wheeler and Dax Harwood looked weaker due to their interactions with the live audience.

"I don't think it's a good idea. When you try to like bully the fans and they don't react. There was a point when FTR was going face to face with some fan and the fan was blowing kisses at him, and I was like, bro, you just buried yourself ... it's never a good idea to get in the fans face because a lot of things could go wrong than right. Just bury them from a distance," Konnan said on "Keepin' It 100." "Yeah, I think they'll have good matches."

Copeland and Cage are coming off a massive win at AEW Forbidden Door last month, as they defeated Killswitch and Kip Sabian in their first match together in 14 years. In addition to the Canadian duo looking to put an end to their feud with FTR, All Out will also mark the first time they will stand alongside each other in their hometown since 2001. Copeland and Cage's most recent visit to Toronto was last year when both competitors battled in a memorable I Quit Match on "AEW Dynamite," where the "Rated-R Superstar" would defeat his long-time teammate to become TNT Champion.

